Ever been on a record-breaking roller coaster ride? Head over to Ferrari World for an adrenaline-pumping fun time. Or check out Yas Waterworld, which is home to 40 rides. There are also entertainment activities such as CLYMB Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit, which will have the thrill-seeker in you screaming in joy.
The weather is perfect for a visit to Global Village, with its myriad entertainment, shopping and dining options. There are more than 26 pavilions on site with food, cultural artifacts and souvenirs on display.
Legoland Water Park: At this spot in Dubai Parks and Resorts, children get to build their own boats with Lego and test their designs against water currents, or customise their rafts with the bricks and then float down the lazy river in it, or just zoom down scary-looking but exhilarating rides. The attraction helps take fun to new, ridiculously cool levels.
Wild Wadi Water Park: Slide into pools, float down a lazy river and more when you visit this theme park in Dubai, whose design is inspired by the Arab folklore character ‘Juha’.
For another cool water park, head to Al Muntazah Parks in Sharjah. Rides include King’s Palace, the wind carpet, the mysterious river and other exciting adventures.
Dreamland Aqua Park, a of 200,000-square-metre park with swimming pools and water games, will make for a happy day out with the family. It is located on Umm Al Quwain beach.
