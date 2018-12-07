Indian TV Producer Ekta Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming web series ‘Apaharan’, has has hit back at critics over the content that her shows promote, which is often called out for its exlicit nature and cashing in on dated Indian superstitions.
Kapoor made the remarks at a panel with the stars of her upcoming ALTBalaji web series, including actors Arunoday Singh, Nidhi Singh and Mahie Gill.
“I feel the problem with our country is that we have two set of teeth — one is to show off and the other to chew with. We should have [a] problem with non-consensual sex and sexual crime,” she said. “As far as superstition is concerned, ‘Naagin’ is a fantasy show. I loved ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Game of Thrones’. We don’t match up in effect because our budgets are 1/100 of that and the day we get those kind of budgets, we will match up to that also. We make up more in our storylines, and that is why ‘Naagin’ is such a big hit.”
She went on to add: “As far as the world over, I am talking about post-colonial era, anything populist will be criticised. You cannot take a step with a fear of criticism.”
Film actress Gill, spoke about working on the upcoming web series after struggling to find work in the industry.
“Ten years back, when I was struggling to get work as an actress, I went outside Balaji’s office to meet Ekta Kapoor but the security person over there sent me back and now after 10 years, I have got an opportunity to work with them. So, it’s a really nice feeling working them,” said Gill.
‘Apaharan’ is directed by Siddharth Sengupta and has dialogues by Varun Badola.