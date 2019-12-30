Indian film and TV producer Ekta Kapoor is devastated with the death of actor Kushal Punjabi, and feels that she failed as she could not help him in his struggle with depression.

“Just got to know we lost someone to depression. We failed... Rest in peace! Hope your body joins your soul in heaven. You have served your time in hell,” Kapoor wrote on Instagram after hearing about his death.

Punjabi committed suicide at his home in Mumbai’s Bandra area late on Thursday night. According to a statement from the police, the actor “committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan with a nylon rope”.

He was a popular face on Indian television. He acted in daily soaps such as ‘Dekho Magar Pyaar Se’, ‘Hum Tum’, ‘Aasman Se Aage’ and his last, ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’. Punjabi was also seen in films such as ‘Lakshya’, ‘Kaal’, ‘Salaam-e-ishq’ and ‘A Gentleman’, among others. The actor was 37 and is survived by his three-year-old son.