The streaming platform has yet to launch in the UAE

Launch of Disney+ in the US and Canada Image Credit: Social Media

Disney’s streaming service Disney Plus (Disney+) will arrive in India on April 3.

Star India announced the upgrade of Hotstar to Disney+ Hotstar.

With people staying indoors to practise social distancing, Disney+ Hotstar aims to up its user base by offering more than 250 superhero and animated films, over 100 series including Disney+ Originals and kids’ content, along with latest Bollywood blockbusters and Hotstar Specials.

People can explore the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, they can watch the best of superheroes movies like ‘The Avengers’, ‘Iron Man’, ‘Thor Ragnarok’ or latest movies including ‘The Lion King’, ‘Frozen II’, ‘Aladdin’ and ‘Toy Story 4’.

There will be language-based subscription meaning that Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscribers can see content in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.