Netflix has released the trailer for the film adaptation of Jane Austen’s last novel ‘Persuasion’, which was published in 1817 following the literary icon’s death.
In the retelling of the Regency-era story, Dakota Johnson plays Anne Elliot, who is faced with reuniting with her former fiance Captain Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis) eight years after her friends and family convinced her to break up with him.
At age 27, and still single, she pines for her long lost love. “But when the dashing captain suddenly comes back into her life, Anne wonders, ‘Could this be a second chance at happiness?’” read a statement from Netflix. Of course, there’s a love triangle brewing thanks to a new handsome suitor William Elliot, played by Henry Golding.
Anne’s “only ally is her late mother’s best friend, Lady Russell [Nikki Amuka-Bird] — the very person who encouraged Anne to break her engagement to Wentworth all those years ago.”
The movie is set to give a modern and comical twist to the story, where Anne breaks the fourth wall often and openly romances her suitors.
‘Persuasion’ is directed by Carrie Cracknell in her feature debut and premieres on Netflix July 15. It also stars Mia McKenna-Bruce and Richard E Grant.