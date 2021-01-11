The inaugural ceremony saw ‘Palm Springs’, ‘Soul’ and ‘The Boys’ win big

The Critics Choice Association hosted its inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards on Sunday night on The CW, with writer-director Kevin Smith and actress Dani Fernandez carrying out hosting duties. The Super Awards honour the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies, including Superhero/Comic Book, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, Action and Animation.

In the film categories, both ‘Palm Springs’ and Pixar’s ‘Soul’ won the most trophies, picking up three each; whereas ‘The Boys’ took control in the TV categories with four wins.

Hulu and Neon’s ‘Palm Springs’ was recognised for Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie while Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti won best actor and actress, respectively, in the science fiction/fantasy movie category.

Disney’s ‘Soul’, now showing in UAE cinemas, earned Best Animated Movie, as well as Best Voice Actor in an Animated Movie for Jamie Foxx and Best Voice Actress in an Animated Movie for Tina Fey.

The hit anti-superhero show ‘The Boys’ — streaming in the UAE on Amazon Prime Video — won big in the TV series categories, sweeping up Best Superhero Series. Aya Cash won Best Actress in a Superhero Series while Antony Starr nabbed Best Actor in a Superhero Series and Best Villain in a Series. He was also the only actor to take home multiple awards.

The Legacy Award was given to the ‘Star Trek’ franchise. ‘Star Trek’ icon Patrick Stewart and ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ actress Sonequa Martin-Green accepted the special honour, which came as the franchise celebrates its 55th anniversary. Stewart also picked up an award for Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series for his performance in ‘Star Trek: Picard’.

Netflix also had a big day winning three awards in total, thanks to ‘Da 5 Bloods’, ‘Bojack Horseman’ and ‘The Old Guard’.

‘Vikings’, which just dropped its final 10 episodes on Starzplay in the UAE, also picked up the Best Action Series Award.

In the horror TV vategories, HBO’s ‘Lovecraft Country’, streaming in the UAE on OSN, picked up Best Horror Series and Best Actress in a Horror Series for Jurnee Smollet.

The full list of winners:

BEST ACTION MOVIE: Da 5 Bloods

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE: Delroy Lindo — Da 5 Bloods

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE: Betty Gilpin — The Hunt

BEST ANIMATED MOVIE: Soul

BEST VOICE ACTOR IN AN ANIMATED MOVIE: Jamie Foxx — Soul

BEST VOICE ACTRESS IN AN ANIMATED MOVIE: Tina Fey — Soul

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE: The Old Guard

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE: Ewan McGregor — Birds of Prey

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE: Margot Robbie — Birds of Prey

BEST HORROR MOVIE: The Invisible Man

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE: Vince Vaughn — Freaky

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE: Elisabeth Moss — The Invisible Man

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE: Palm Springs

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE: Andy Samberg — Palm Springs

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE: Cristin Milioti — Palm Springs

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE: Jim Carrey — Sonic The Hedgehog

BEST ACTION SERIES: Vikings

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES: Daveed Diggs — Snowpiercer

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES: Angela Bassett — 9-1-1

BEST ANIMATED SERIES: BoJack Horseman

BEST VOICE ACTOR IN AN ANIMATED SERIES: Will Arnett — BoJack Horseman

BEST VOICE ACTRESS IN AN ANIMATED SERIES: Kaley Cuoco — Harley Quinn

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES: The Boys

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES: Antony Starr — The Boys

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES: Aya Cash — The Boys

BEST HORROR SERIES: Lovecraft Country

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES: Jensen Ackles — Supernatural

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES: Jurnee Smollett — Lovecraft Country

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES: The Mandalorian

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES: Patrick Stewart — Star Trek: Picard

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES: Natasia Demetriou — What We Do in the Shadows