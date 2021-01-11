The Critics Choice Association hosted its inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards on Sunday night on The CW, with writer-director Kevin Smith and actress Dani Fernandez carrying out hosting duties. The Super Awards honour the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies, including Superhero/Comic Book, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, Action and Animation.
In the film categories, both ‘Palm Springs’ and Pixar’s ‘Soul’ won the most trophies, picking up three each; whereas ‘The Boys’ took control in the TV categories with four wins.
Hulu and Neon’s ‘Palm Springs’ was recognised for Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie while Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti won best actor and actress, respectively, in the science fiction/fantasy movie category.
Disney’s ‘Soul’, now showing in UAE cinemas, earned Best Animated Movie, as well as Best Voice Actor in an Animated Movie for Jamie Foxx and Best Voice Actress in an Animated Movie for Tina Fey.
The hit anti-superhero show ‘The Boys’ — streaming in the UAE on Amazon Prime Video — won big in the TV series categories, sweeping up Best Superhero Series. Aya Cash won Best Actress in a Superhero Series while Antony Starr nabbed Best Actor in a Superhero Series and Best Villain in a Series. He was also the only actor to take home multiple awards.
The Legacy Award was given to the ‘Star Trek’ franchise. ‘Star Trek’ icon Patrick Stewart and ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ actress Sonequa Martin-Green accepted the special honour, which came as the franchise celebrates its 55th anniversary. Stewart also picked up an award for Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series for his performance in ‘Star Trek: Picard’.
Netflix also had a big day winning three awards in total, thanks to ‘Da 5 Bloods’, ‘Bojack Horseman’ and ‘The Old Guard’.
‘Vikings’, which just dropped its final 10 episodes on Starzplay in the UAE, also picked up the Best Action Series Award.
In the horror TV vategories, HBO’s ‘Lovecraft Country’, streaming in the UAE on OSN, picked up Best Horror Series and Best Actress in a Horror Series for Jurnee Smollet.
The full list of winners:
BEST ACTION MOVIE: Da 5 Bloods
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE: Delroy Lindo — Da 5 Bloods
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE: Betty Gilpin — The Hunt
BEST ANIMATED MOVIE: Soul
BEST VOICE ACTOR IN AN ANIMATED MOVIE: Jamie Foxx — Soul
BEST VOICE ACTRESS IN AN ANIMATED MOVIE: Tina Fey — Soul
BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE: The Old Guard
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE: Ewan McGregor — Birds of Prey
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE: Margot Robbie — Birds of Prey
BEST HORROR MOVIE: The Invisible Man
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE: Vince Vaughn — Freaky
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE: Elisabeth Moss — The Invisible Man
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE: Palm Springs
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE: Andy Samberg — Palm Springs
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE: Cristin Milioti — Palm Springs
BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE: Jim Carrey — Sonic The Hedgehog
BEST ACTION SERIES: Vikings
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES: Daveed Diggs — Snowpiercer
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES: Angela Bassett — 9-1-1
BEST ANIMATED SERIES: BoJack Horseman
BEST VOICE ACTOR IN AN ANIMATED SERIES: Will Arnett — BoJack Horseman
BEST VOICE ACTRESS IN AN ANIMATED SERIES: Kaley Cuoco — Harley Quinn
BEST SUPERHERO SERIES: The Boys
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES: Antony Starr — The Boys
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES: Aya Cash — The Boys
BEST HORROR SERIES: Lovecraft Country
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES: Jensen Ackles — Supernatural
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES: Jurnee Smollett — Lovecraft Country
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES: The Mandalorian
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES: Patrick Stewart — Star Trek: Picard
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES: Natasia Demetriou — What We Do in the Shadows
BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES: Antony Starr — The Boys