A still from Inside Edge Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

If you’re feeling the void ever since the Indian Premier League and the T20 Cricket World Cup wrapped up for the season, then it’s time for a sports-based show to bowl you over with its return.

The third season of Amazon Original series ‘Inside Edge’ will premiere on December 3 on Prime Video, bringing the game back into your living room with some super stars helming the critically-acclaimed show that takes viewers behind the inner workings and dirty dealings of a fictitious cricket league.

Created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Varma, season three stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Akshay Oberoi, Sidhant Gupta and Amit Sial.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media & Entertainment, the series also served as the launchpad for Siddhanth Chaturvedi before he hit the big leagues with ‘Gully Boy’. The film was directed by Akhtar’s sister Zoya Akhtar.

It is unclear whether Chaturvedi will return for season three considering he is currently one of the leads in the upcoming ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, out in the UAE on November 18.

Sharvari and Siddhanth Chaturvedi in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Image Credit: Yash Raj Films

The first season of the series, which premiered in 2017, focused on fixing and betting, while 2019’s season two centred on doping in sports.

“The International Emmys nominated series, ‘Inside Edge’ was the first Indian Amazon Original that received immense appreciation, accolades and helped set a high bar for storytelling. Our association with Excel Media and Entertainment has continually helped in bringing forth some compelling narratives spanning multiple genres,” Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India, said in a statement.