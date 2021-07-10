Bollywood and TV actor Ronit Roy took to social media on Friday to clear up speculations that he had taken up new assignments on television.
Putting an end to rumours circulating in the media, Roy posted: “Off late the digital media is tying me to various TV shows. Maybe in the endeavor to be the first to break the news. All the news is incorrect. Guys calm down. I’m not doing anything on TV as yet. If there is something you will surely get to hear about it from me directly.”
Roy’s tweet comes following several stories circulating that he has signed on to play the lead in Star TV’s hit show, ‘Anupamaa’, alongside Rupali Ganguly.
Even as those rumours were circulating, Roy was linked to the crime series, ‘Manoher Kahaniyan’ as host; this too was denied by the actor.
Roy first shot to fame in shows such ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’, followed by Bollywood films such as ‘Udaan’ and ‘Lucknow Central’. — With inputs from Bindu Rai, Entertainment Editor