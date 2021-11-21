In a much-deserved win for animated shows, Riot Games’ ‘League of Legends’ series ‘Arcane’ has been renewed for season two at Netflix, Deadline has reported.
Riot Games and Netflix unveiled the renewal Saturday during the two-day Undercity Nights events. Stars Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell and Katie Leung are set to reprise their roles in the sophomore season as Vi, Jinx and Caitlyn Kiramman, respectively. Season 2 is in production.
“We’re beyond happy about the positive response to ‘Arcane‘s’ first season and are working hard with the creative wizards at Riot and Fortiche to deliver our second installment,” said co-creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee.
The series, which marks Riot games’ first foray into television and made its debut earlier in November, is set in the utopian region of League of Legends realms Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun.
‘Arcane’, animated by Fortiche Productions, follows the origins of popular League champions sisters Jinx and Vi as they seek to reunite. Overcoming the world of Arcane is a dark power that brings on violence and chaos, and threatens to keep the sisters apart.
The series also features voice performances from Kevin Alejandro, Katie Leung, Jason Spisak, Toks Olagundoye, JB Blanc and Harry Lloyd.