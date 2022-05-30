Australian actress Alycia Debnam-Carey, who played the role of Alicia Clark in the post-apocalyptic horror drama television series ‘Fear the Walking Dead’, has bid adieu to the show after seven seasons on the episode titled ‘Amina’, reports ‘Deadline’.

Debnam-Carey’s exit follows the news of her casting in the upcoming Hulu series ‘Saint X’ which was announced earlier this month. The actress really went through some tough and emotional moments in her final appearance as she fought against turning into a zombie.

The pull to the other side was intense but with the help of a mysterious little girl, who turns out to be her younger self via her subconscious, the character survives the fever and lives another day fighting the good fight.

Confirming her exit on social media, the actress wrote: “Where to begin, I will never be able to fully express the kind of journey I have had working on @feartwd for so long. It has gifted me so much. It has been the most extraordinary training ground as an actor where I’ve been given the chance to grow and learn. I’ve had the honour of working with so many inspiring and talented people.

“It provided new opportunities, such as directing and it has bonded me to such incredible fans that have supported me along the way. It has been exciting, challenging, fun, hard and inspiring.”

Alycia Debnam-Carey Image Credit: IMDb

Recollecting the time when she became a part of the show, Debnam-Carey mentioned: “I was 21 when we began this crazy journey but now at 28, after 7 years and 100 episodes, I decided it was time for me to move on as an actor and as a person. As is the nature of our jobs I needed to seek out new challenges, new opportunities and carve out a new chapter for myself.”

She requested her followers to be considerate of her career choice and respect her decision of leaving the show.

“I have been so lucky to be a part of something so awesome for so long but I hope you can understand and respect my choice to further expand and grow. I wouldn’t be here without you all and I am so grateful.

“I had a lot of conversations over the years with our showrunners @goldbergian and @andrewchambliss and I think we found a fitting way to conclude Alicia’s story. It is beautiful, hopeful and elusive. To the crews and casts from Los Angeles to Vancouver, Mexico to Texas, I am thankful for everything you’ve taught me. I love you all so much and I am so lucky to have had you all by my side.