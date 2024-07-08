1 of 10
What better way to beat the summer heat than to escape into a theatre and be transported to other worlds? And the worlds are many — from animation to action to comedy. Take a look ...
Bad Boys Ride or Die (UAE cinemas): The Bad Boys are back, but this time, there’s a twist — they are now on the run. Watch the unmatched chemistry between buddy cops Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as they dish out nail-biting action and some hilarious moments. The reviews are mostly positive and, hopefully, the film will allow Smith to move on from a certain incident at the Oscars not so long ago.
White Bird: A Wonder Story (UAE cinemas): Based on the 2019 graphic novel by R J Palacio, this coming-of-age period drama, directed by Marc Forster, is a sequel to White Bird. It is the story of a grandmother (Helen Mirren) who narrates her incredible experiences in Nazi-occupied France to help her grandson, Julian (Bryce Gheisar), who has struggled to belong ever since he was expelled from his school. Mirren narrates how a boy shelters her from mortal danger. Together, they find first love in a stunning, magical world of their own creation, while the boy's mother risks everything to keep her safe.
Despicable Me 4 (UAE cinemas): Gru’s back after seven years in Despicable Me 4. The film, starring the voice talents of Steve Carell, Kirsten Wiig, Will Ferrell, and Miranda Cosgrove, offers new characters including Gru and Lucy’s newborn son, Gru Jr, a Machiavellian tween named Poppy (Joey King) who aspires to be a villain. And then there’s Gru’s new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend, Valentina (Sofia Vergara), because of whom the family is forced to go on the run.
Kill (UAE cinemas): Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by prominent Indian filmmakers including Karan Johar, this Hindi-language film tells the gripping story of army commando Amrit (Lakshya) racing against time and armed adversaries on a New Delhi-bound train to rescue his beloved Tulika (played by Tanya Maniktala). The film has so resonated in the film festival circuit that Lionsgate and 87Eleven Entertainment, the production companies behind the famous ‘John Wick’ franchise, have announced plans to develop an English-language remake.
Kalki 2898AD: The mythological sci-fi drama featuring Prabhas, Deepika, Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan has crosssed the Rs 5-billion mark. Reviews are mixed – with words and phrases like aesthetically stunning, chaotic and good in parts being bandied about. But Prabhas’ fans are not complaining. Which probably explains the romp at the box office.
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (Netflix): Forty years after his unforgettable first case in Beverly Hills, Detroit cop Axel Foley returns to do what he does best: solve crimes and cause chaos, says Netflix. The fourth instalment of the Eddie Murphy-led action-comedy franchise sees Foley team up with a new partner — played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt — when his daughter’s (Taylour Paige) life is threatened. Apart from the regulars, also watch out for series newcomer Kevin Bacon who is part of the action as Captain Grant.
Mirzapur Season 3 (Prime Video): The gritty series follows a crime family in a small town in Uttar Pradesh, with veteran actor Pankaj Tripathi as the patriarch. In this season, the women come into their own. Watch out for some sterling performances from Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, and Harshita Shekhar Gaur, portraying women of substance who refuse to be slotted into societal niches.
Inside Out 2 (UAE cinemas): The animated film has been having a bullish run at the box office, smashing records while at it. It is now the fastest animated film to reach the coveted $1 billion mark at the global box office. The second instalment of this beloved animated feature follows Riley (Kensington Tallman) during her teenage years along with her core emotions — Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira). This time, there’s another new emotion, Anxiety (Maya Hawke), all of which come together to unravel the workings of the human mind.
The Imaginary (Netflix): The second feature from Japanese animation house Studio Ponoc, a company built by former Studio Ghibli staffers, is based on the novel of the same name by A F Harrold. The charming film tells the story of a young girl’s make-believe friend who endeavours to save her and their relationship.
