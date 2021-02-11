TikTok star Dazharia Shaffer Image Credit: GoFundMe

TikTok and YouTube personality Dazharia Shaffer has died at the age of 18.

Her father Joseph Santiago confirmed the news on a GoFundMe page set up and said it was a case of suicide.

“On February 8th, my daughter Dazharia has left us early and have been call up to fly with the angels,” Santiago, who goes by Raheem Alla on TikTok, wrote. “She was my little best friend and I wasn’t prepared in no way, to bury my child. She was so happy, and would be so excited to see me when I come home from being on the road. [sic]”

“I only wish she would have spoken to me about her stress and the thoughts of suicide. We could work thru this,” he added. “I only want to hold you again my little jelly bean. Now I come home and your no longer gonna be there waiting for me. I have to let you fly with the angels. Daddy love you. [sic]”

Shaffer was known online by her username Bxbygirlldee and had over one million followers on TikTok and major following in Instagram and YouTube as well.

According to Fox News, Baton Rouge Coroner’s office confirmed that she died by suicide.