TikTok MENA Awards 2026: Nancy Ajram, WizTheMc and Yara Mustafa steal the spotlight

The TikTok MENA Awards 2026 lit up screens across the region last night, January 8, with a high-energy live broadcast that celebrated creativity, music and digital culture. The awards ceremony featured standout performances from some of the region’s most loved artists, drawing fans in from across the Middle East and beyond.
The performances were streamed live, with viewers encouraged to tune in from 6:30 pm to catch their favourite artists in action. The interactive format allowed fans to engage with the event in real time.
Lebanese pop icon Nancy Ajram delivered one of the night’s most anticipated performances. Taking the stage in a striking silver, studded dress, Ajram performed a medley of her most iconic hits, including Ya Tabtab, Ya Albo and Ya Seedi. Her performance blended nostalgia with polished stage presence, reminding audiences why she continues to hold a special place in Arab pop music.
South African-German singer WizTheMc brought a different energy to the night, performing his hit track Show Me the Love. His set added an international flavour to the event.
Actress and singer Yara Mustafa also captivated viewers with a memorable performance. Dressed in a stunning long red gown, Mustafa sang Ya Saree Albe from her latest album. She surprised fans by ending her set with a high-energy “Crazy in Love” challenge, dancing alongside her crew to the instantly recognisable intro of the Beyoncé and Jay-Z classic.
The TikTok MENA Awards 2026 proved to be a night not to be missed, celebrating talent, creativity and connection. As the event came to a close, congratulations poured in for all the winners, marking another successful year for the platform and its vibrant creator community.
Contributed by Saarangi Aji
