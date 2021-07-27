Straining against the rigid steel grid of society can only culminate in one of two things: total submission or absolute abandon. Often the latter comes with wry humour, a jab at the manacles that tried to constrain, to capture, to stop you in your tracks.
For playwright Oscar Wilde, ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ was just such an outlet, a play of wit that poked fun at the Victorian bindings that he tried to break free of.
The production takes flight once again at The Junction on July 30-31, this time directed by UAE theatre veteran Sabiha Majgaonkar. Majgaonkar explains the choice of show: "This Oscar Wilde play is powered by Orb Events and is a fun roller coaster ride that will leave you in splits. In the struggling times of COVID, we thought a comedy on absurdities of the Victorian times would be a great way to let down the guard, relax and indulge in some mindless laughter."
The farcical play follows the lives of two brothers, each of whom create alter egos named Earnest, then win the hearts of two women who claim to love Earnest. Identity mix-ups followed by confusion about birth status create a Gordian knot that the actors then must attempt to untie. The result is a comedy that calls for the belching out of laughter.
Don’t Miss It!
Tickets to see Oscar Wilde’s ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ at the Junction on July 30-31 at 3.30 and 7.30 start at Dh75. Doors open half an hour before the show.