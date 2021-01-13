Theatre lovers, do we have some good news for you. This year a new short play festival called Theme 8 kicks off. The festival, by UAE-based Orb Events will run in the month of October, but one can register from tomorrow, January 14, to March 31 .
The theme of the fest this year is ‘Black & White’. The festival will be curated and there will be a pitch round in June to go through for registered participants. You can register as an Independent Theatre Company, writer or director (or all three) to participate.
The results of the pitch will be out two weeks later and winning groups will have time until September 30 to perfect their performances. The fest itself will run from September 30 to October 2.
Entry to 2021’s Theme 8 short play festival is free.