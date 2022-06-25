It’s always fun to see a rake get tangled in a mess of his own making. And so it is, in the comical ‘Boeing Boeing’, where player, Bernard, finds himself in an apartment with his three fiancées who don’t know about each other.
The production, coming to The Junction from July 1 to 3, is set in 1960s Paris. It sees Bernard’s carefully crafted life begin to crumble when his friend Robert visits and a new, faster jet ruins his plans. Of course things get messier when all three women land up at his home – simultaneously.
This iteration of the play, written by French playwright Marc Camoletti was translated to English by Beverly Cross and Francis Evans. The production has been in the works since 2017, says director Dee Gee. “I am excited and nervous! I have been blessed with a fantastic cast who have accepted my vision well for which I am grateful. ‘Boeing Boeing’ is an epic farcical comedy which will absurdly keep you on your toes throughout the performance,” Dee Gee, who will also play Robert, says.
Asad Raza Khan (Benard) explains that the crew of this show is representative of the diversity of UAE. “We have so many nationalities in the play, a true depiction of how UAE is.”
Don’t miss it!
Tickets to see ‘Boeing Boeing’, which plays out at The Junction from July 1 to 3 at 7.30pm each day with a 2.30pm matinee show on July 3, start at Dh80.