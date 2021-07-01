The Regional Palette Festival runs this weekend at the Theatre, Mall of the Emirates. This fest is a dive into various Indian cultures and storytelling traditions. The plays – in Marathi, Guajrati, Bengali and Malayalam – will be performed on July 2 and 3. Each language has an hour-long slot in which two plays shall be enacted. The genres vary; there’s everything from a comedy, to drama, to suspense, to a thriller, a period play and a musical. On July 2, the itinerary is as follows: 2pm Marathi segment (‘Wed(un)lock’ and ‘Tridha’); 4pm Gujarati (‘Hetu’ and ‘Kriya’); 6pm Bengali (‘Mahavidya’ and ‘Mawron Bhomra’); 8pm Malayalam (‘The Island’ and ‘Adrishyan’). On July 3, the segments are as follows: 2pm Gujarati, 4pm Bengali, 6pm Malayalam, and 8pm Marathi. Tickets start at Dh50.
