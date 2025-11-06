The ratings from the show have plummeted by 50 per cent
Turns out, Geralt really was Henry Cavill’s destiny. Since his exit, The Witcher has been limping through the Continent — and Season 4’s debut numbers show just how hard fans have turned their backs.
The new season dropped on Netflix on October 30, but instead of roaring back to life, it stumbled out of the gate with just 7.4 million views in its first four days, according to Redanian Intelligence. That’s a brutal 50% drop from Season 3’s 15.2 million and miles away from Season 2’s 18.5 million. The result? A new series low.
The viewership has been sliding since Season 1, and now it’s a free fall. And let’s be honest: swapping out Cavill for Liam Hemsworth was never going to be a smooth transition. The fandom made that crystal clear the moment the casting was announced.
Hemsworth is doing his best monster-slayer impression, but Cavill was the show’s beating heart — and the fandom’s faith left with him. His departure didn’t just change a face; it broke the spell.
To make matters worse, Season 4 is now The Witcher’s lowest-rated outing yet, sitting at 58% on Rotten Tomatoes — a steep drop from Season 3’s 79 per cent. Even Samba TV’s data spells trouble: only 577,000 U.S. households watched the premiere, down 35 per cent from last season’s opener.
Between the creative drift from Andrzej Sapkowski’s source material (which, ironically, pushed Cavill to leave in the first place) and a fandom still in mourning, The Witcher feels like a sword that’s lost its edge.
Season 5 is set to be the show’s final ride — and unless something drastic changes, it might be less of a triumphant finale and more of a mercy kill.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox