South Korean actor and singer Lee Jang-woo’s agency has confirmed that he is in a relationship with rising actress Jo Hye-won.
The 30-year-old actress most recently garnered attention for her role in the Netflix original series 'Queenmaker'.
The confirmation came after entertainment websites in South Korea published reports based on insider information, saying that the two were dating.
According to a report on allkpop.com: “An insider from Jang-woo's agency Hunus Entertainment said: ‘The two stars started as sunbae-hoobaes (senior-junior) after working on the same project, and their relationship gradually developed over time.’”
The 37-year-old actor’s agency issued a statement: "Please watch over the two stars who are developing a relationship based on love and loyalty with warmth and encouragement."
Hye-won's agency, SWMP, likewise confirmed the reports to be true.
Jang-woo is known for his roles in the television series Glory Jane, I Do, I Do, My Only One, and Homemade Love Story. He also became popular after being paired with Ham Eun-jung in the third season of the fictional marriage reality show We Got Married.
It's said that the actor has not attempted to hide his relationship from those around him and that they are known among their peers to be a warm couple who enjoy each other's company.
Fan @PiaPiaP00336184 tweeted: “Congrats and I hope fans won't be triggered by it. Let them love their lives…”