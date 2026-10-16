The Batman Part II: Matt Reeves says ‘I am not leaving’ as Steven Soderbergh steps in to help finish filming

The handover follows a recent pause in production as Reeves had to step away for a while
Oscar winner Steven Soderbergh is taking the director’s chair on DC Studios’ The Batman Part II for the last stretch of principal photography. Matt Reeves remains away from set to deal with an ongoing family matter.
The handover follows a recent pause in production that gave Reeves time to focus on the personal situation. Rather than let the shoot stall further, Soderbergh, a longtime fan of Reeves’ work, reached out and offered to help bring filming over the finish line.
A collaboration, not a replacement
DC Studios confirmed the arrangement in a statement on Thursday. It stressed that Soderbergh will step in with the studio’s full backing and work closely with Reeves, the cast and the crew to realise Reeves’ vision for the film. The two filmmakers will stay in contact throughout the remaining weeks of shooting. Reeves will take back the reins for post-production once he is ready to return.
The full statement read: “As Matt Reeves continues to attend to an ongoing family matter, Steven Soderbergh, as an admirer of Matt’s work, approached Matt and will step in, with the full support of DC Studios, to help the writer-director complete the final weeks of principal photography on The Batman Part 2. Matt and Steven will work closely together with the actors and crew to fulfill Matt’s vision of the film.”
Soderbergh on why he signed on
In his own statement, Soderbergh praised Reeves’ first Batman film as “stunning,” calling it intentional, specific and rigorously coherent. He said his aim is to capture footage that blends seamlessly with what has already been shot, so that Reeves can complete the film properly.
Reeves stays on board
Reeves also addressed the news on social media. He confirmed that he is not leaving the project and thanked Soderbergh for stepping in to help. "Just to be clear, I am not leaving The Batman Part II. I am profoundly grateful to Steven for coming to my aid during this challenging time to help me finish principal photography. Thank you to all for your concern and well wishes," he wrote on Twitter.