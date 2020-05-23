Hana Kimura Image Credit: Twitter

Professional wrestler and current cast member of the Japanese reality television series ‘Terrace House’ has died at the age of 22.

Hana Kimura had been subject to cyberbullying, leading many fans to believe it was the reason behind Kimura’s alleged suicide. However, the cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Kimura, of Japanese and Indonesian descent, was well-known for her bubbly personality, big smile and pastel pink hair on the ongoing season of ‘Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020’.

Throughout the series, viewers could see Kimura compete as a professional wrestler as well as navigate daily life as a young woman in Japan.

According to Forbes’ citation of the website Mandatory, Kimura had posted a self-harming image on her Twitter with a troubling note.

“Nearly 100 frank opinions every day. I couldn’t deny that I was hurt. I’m dead. Thank you for giving me a mother. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you to everyone who supported me. I love it. I’m weak, I’m sorry. I don’t want to be a human anymore. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you everyone, I love you. Bye.”

On Instagram, Kimura’s final post was a photo with her cat and the following caption: “I love you, have a long, happy life. I’m sorry.”

The wrestling community mourned the tragic loss on social media.

Fellow wrestler Bea Priestley wrote on Twitter: “You are one of my best friends. Beautiful. Passionate. Kind. Funny. Charismatic. Talented. Always filled the room with joy. I have no words for how I’m feeling. You have taken a piece of my heart today. Let’s have another match when we may be together again. I love you Hana banana.”

English wrestler Zack Sabre Jr. remembered her fondly.

“I only met Hana a few times but her kindness shone through instantly and she was set to be one of the greatest wrestlers of a generation but more importantly she was 22 years young with her whole life ahead of her. I can’t imagine how her family & friends feel right now. RIP,” he wrote.

Kimura was one of the most promising up-and-coming young wrestlers in the Japanese circuit.