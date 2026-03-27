Taylor Lautner and Taylor Lautner are having a baby. Yes, seriously.
Dubai: Actor Taylor Lautner and his wife Taylor Dome Lautner have announced that they are expecting their first child. The couple shared the news through social media, posting photos that included ultrasound images and a pregnancy announcement caption confirming they will become parents later this year. The post was shared with friends, family and fans, and quickly received widespread congratulations online.
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The couple’s announcement included ultrasound photos and pictures from a maternity photoshoot. The caption referenced the possibility of another Taylor in the household, something fans have joked about since the couple got married and Taylor Dome took her husband’s last name.
Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome began dating in 2018 after being introduced by Lautner’s sister. Their relationship became public soon after, and they got engaged in 2021. The couple were married in November 2022 in California. After the wedding, Taylor Dome took her husband’s last name, meaning both of them are now legally named Taylor Lautner.
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Taylor Lautner is best known for his role as Jacob Black in the Twilight film series, which made him internationally famous in the late 2000s. In recent years, he has appeared less frequently in films and television and has spoken openly about mental health and stepping back from the spotlight.
The couple have previously mentioned in interviews and on their podcast that they wanted to start a family in the future, and the pregnancy announcement confirms that they are now expecting their first child together and the announcement post confirmed that the baby is expected later this year.