Lautner is engaged to registered nurse Tay Dome, which he announced on Instagram

Taylor Lautner with Tay Dome Image Credit: Instagram.com/taylorlautner

‘Twilight’ star Taylor Lautner is engaged to registered nurse Tay Dome, which he announced on Instagram.

Lautner posted a sweet photo of him and Dome showing off her diamond engagement ring. According to People magazine, Lautner and the lifestyle influencer have been together for three years. (And yes, her first name is also Taylor.)

In the past, the ‘Scream Queens’ alum has been linked romantically to several entertainment luminaries, including Selena Gomez, Lily Collins, Ashley Benson, Olivia Holt, Billie Lourd and Taylor Swift.

“Cannot wait to spend forever with you @taydome,” Lautner wrote on Instagram. “You love me unconditionally.... You calm me when I’m anxious. You make me laugh way too much.

“You make every single day spent with you so special. And most importantly, you make me a better person. I can’t thank you enough for what you’ve brought to my life. I love you forever.”

Dome also celebrated their betrothal with an Instagram caption dedicated to her “absolute best friend” and what appears to be a photo from the proposal — which involved a whole lot of candles and rose petals.

“I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU,” she wrote.

“I got news for you,” Lautner replied in the comment section, “the feeling is mutual.”

The latest development in Lautner’s love life comes about a week after his ‘Twilight’ co-star Kristen Stewart confirmed her own engagement to “XOXO” screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

In the blockbuster movies based on the bestselling teen romance novels of the same name, Stewart’s Bella Swan and Lautner’s Jacob Black made up two-thirds of a steamy human-vampire-werewolf love triangle completed by Robert Pattinson’s Edward Cullen.