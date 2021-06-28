If you’re a student or teacher, Mondays at the movies just got more affordable.
Dubai’s Roxy Cinema is offering a chance to indulge in a bit of luxury by offering a 50 per cent discount on Gold and Silver experiences for people who present a valid student or teacher ID card.
Students and teachers can bring up to three guests to check out the latest blockbusters in a luxurious setting for Dh45 each. Each guest also gets a popcorn to munch on while sinking into plush seats amid an opulent cinema setting.
To avail the offer, a valid Emirates ID must also be presented. If you’re a Roxy Plus member, you get extra points for your final transaction account.
Roxy Cinemas are located at Al Khawaneej, City Walk, La Mer and The Beach.