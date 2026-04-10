Stefano Gabbana exits Dolce & Gabbana: What his resignation means for the brand’s future

Dolce & Gabbana enters new chapter after Stefano Gabbana steps down as chaiman
Dubai: Italian fashion co-founder Stefano Gabbana has stepped down from his role as chairman of Dolce & Gabbana, marking a significant leadership shift at one of the world’s most recognisable luxury houses.
According to recent corporate filings and multiple international reports, Gabbana informed the company in December 2025 that he intended to resign from the chairmanship, with the move taking effect from January 1, 2026 . The change has only now come into public focus, sparking widespread attention across the fashion industry.
While the resignation was formally filed months earlier, its delayed public reporting has added to the surprise around the development. Gabbana, who co-founded the brand with Domenico Dolce in 1985, is not believed to be severing ties with the label’s creative direction at this stage. However, his departure from the chairman role signals a notable administrative transition.
Following his exit, Alfonso Dolce, brother of Domenico Dolce and long-time executive within the company, has assumed the position of chairman. The leadership reshuffle comes as the company navigates a broader restructuring phase.
The leadership change has taken place against a challenging financial backdrop. Reports by Vanity Fair indicate that Dolce & Gabbana is managing significant debt, estimated at around €450 million, while also working through refinancing discussions with creditors and financial institutions.
One user on X reacted to the news with confusion, writing: “So now it’s just Docle?? And not & Gabbana?” The comment was echoed across the platform, with similar reactions from people online.
Despite stepping down as chairman, Gabbana’s creative influence within the house remains central. Both he and Dolce continue to oversee design direction, maintaining the aesthetic identity that has defined the brand for four decades.
Gabbana was present and spoke to the press at the brand’s two consecutive shows during Milan Fashion Week in January for the Fall-Winter 2026 menswear collection, and again in February for the Fall-Winter 2026 ready-to-wear show. So it remains unclear whether his departure as chairman will eventually translate into a broader exit from the brand.