Chinese movie stars are headed to Dubai for the second China Film Week starting on September 29 as part of the initiative Hala China.

The film week will run until October 5 at Roxy Cinemas in City Walk and the Beach, with movie stars and directors expected to attend the opening night red carpet.

Directors Zhang Jizhong, Tang Jili — also known as Stanley Ton — and Tian Yuesheng will be in attendance. In addition, film and TV stars Chen Jianbin, Jiang Qinqin, Hang Geng, Zhang Lanxin, Clara Lee and He Hongshan are set to jet into the city for the event.

Chinese Captain, a film adaptation of the real-life events of the forced landing of a Sichuan Airlines flight in 2018, has been chosen as the opening night film, and will be screened on the same night as its Chinese premiere.

After an exclusive red carpet gala dinner, Chinese musician Alan Dawazhuoma will perform, as well as the Thai boy band Spotlight.

Ten subtitled films will also be screened throughout the week.