May 5 is celebrated as Children’s Day in South Korea, and singer and actress Lee Ji-eun (IU) just celebrated by donating 100 million won (Dh277,977) to a children’s foundation.

Fans are applauding the artist for her kindness.

The 29-year-old celebrity donated the money to the Green Umbrella Children's Foundation, a child welfare organisation.

The money donated will be used for disabled children, single-parent families, say South Korean media reports.

According to the entertainment news website kpopping.com: “IU has made donations for Children's Day every year since 2015.”

Twitter user @uaenarina posted: “Never absent, IU donation for child welfare via green umbrella foundation on children day every year... My donation angel.”

And, @Jordan_Uaena: “Another great donation from #IU… Thank you Lee Ji-eun, for being an incredible human being and for never making me regret to be your fan & support you…”

The idol, who was recently honoured in the Special Awards category of the 59th Baeksang Awards, also impressed the students by holding a pizza party.

“She prepared pizza, drinks, and rice cakes for students and teachers at Milal School, and especially, the rice cakes were prepared by IU's mother, which impressed everyone,” said the news report.

According to another report on koreaboo.com, in addition to Children’s Day, the month of May has two other important days that make it a ‘Family Month’ in South Korea – Parents’ Day on May 8 and Teachers’ Day on May 15.

In honour of this month, South Korean actor Lee Jong Suk, who is dating IU, also donated 100 million won to the Asan Medical Center’s Children’s Hospital in Seoul, on May 3. The money will support medical expenses for children from low-income families.

“This donation was more meaningful because it included the profits from his bazaar on April 30,” the report added.