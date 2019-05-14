The 28-year-old finds himself embroiled in a sex scandal that could land him in jail

Seungri, a member of South Korean K-pop band Big Bang, arrives to be questioned over a sex bribery case at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Seoul, South Korea. Image Credit: Reuters

Seoul: South Korean pop star Seungri arrived at court Tuesday to await a decision on whether he should be arrested over charges including prostitution in a snowballing sex scandal.

Dressed in a sharp black suit, Seungri - real name Lee Seung-hyun - quickly walked past a mob of reporters at the Seoul Central District Court, tight-lipped as he brushed off questions.

Police investigations have shown that Seungri and his partner procured a dozen prostitutes for a group of Japanese investors in 2015 at their upmarket Burning Sun nightclub, according to Yonhap news agency.

The pair also allegedly embezzled around 530 million won ($450,000) from the business and face charges of violating sanitary codes at Burning Sun, where drug peddling was allegedly commonplace and women are said to have been regularly raped.

Seungri - who announced his retirement from showbusiness in March as the scandal ballooned - has denied the charges.

Singer-songwriter Jung Joon-young, who ran the chatroom, was arrested in March after admitting to filming himself having sex and sharing the footage without his partners' consent.