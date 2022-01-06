South Korean actress Kim Mi-soo, who most recently starred in the Disney+ series ‘Snowdrop’, has died. She was 29.
“Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5,” her agency Landscape said in a statement released on January 5. “The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting false rumours or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace.”
The cause of death has not been made public.
Kim played a student activist in ‘Snowdrop’, an on-going series set against the backdrop of the 1987 pro-democracy movement in South Korea. The show, which also stars K-Pop star Jisoo of Blackpink, has come under fire in the country over “its historical accuracy, choice of songs and depiction of North Koreans,” Variety reported.
Kim made her acting debut in the 2018 short film ‘Lipstick Revolution’ and went on to star in movies including ‘Memories’ and ‘Kyungmi’s World’.