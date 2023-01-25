‘RRR’ lyricist Chandrabose expressed his happiness and gratitude as his piece ‘Naatu Naatu’ bagged an Oscar nomination in the ‘Best Original song’ category’.

“I will not let the success get to my head. Seeing ‘RRR’ on the Oscar list feels very great and proud,” the lyricist told ANI. “I never dreamt this in my wildest dreams. Thanks to Keeravani (the music composer) for giving songs and Rajamouli (director).”

“Telugu songs and Indian cinema pieces are reaching out to the audience on a global level,” he said. “And purely this song was a collective effort of the team. Today, genuinely I’m on cloud nine. We all are very excited and are eagerly waiting for the Oscars to be held in March.”

He said this “honour brings up a lot of love across the nation and around the globe”.

Chandrabose’s wife Suchitra, too, expressed gratitude. “All of us are really surprised... We’re just crossing our fingers and wanting the entire success of the particular song.”

“We were overwhelmed when Keeravani got the Golden Globe award. The tears rolled out of our eyes. And at the same time, the lyrics are Chandrabose’s lyrics. All these days it was in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana; now ‘RRR’ is making it worldwide,” she said. “Before ‘RRR’, his lyrics were very famous all over India. We’re so blessed.”

Suchitra expected ‘RRR’ to be a massive movie, but the scale of recognition it received has surprised her. “Earlier, the song from ‘Pushpa’, ‘Oo Antava Mawa’, went viral... So I was thinking ‘Naatu naatu’ is going to reach all ends but I never expected the film to enter the Oscars race.”

Chandrabose also thanked his wife for her support. “I totally stand by what my wife says, she has always been a pillar of support in my life and career. She creates a space for me to write well, to be creative, and provides a super comfortable zone to be able to concentrate properly.”

‘Naatu Naatu’ bagged the Golden Globe for the ‘Best original Song’. The song also won the Critics Choice Award in the same category.

The film also won the ‘Best Foreign Language Film’ at the Critics Choice Award. If ‘RRR’ wins an Oscar, it will be a golden moment for the Indian film industry.