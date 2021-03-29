South Indian actor Prabhas, who is notorious for keeping a low profile, found himself in the news on March 29 when he brought home a swanky and souped-up Lamborghini Aventador Roadster.
According to reports, the actor coughed up more than Rs60 million (Dh3 million) to bring the bad boy home. He has also spruced up the blazing Arancio Atlas (orange) automobile and was spotted zooming around the streets of Hyderabad with his new toy. His riding companion, according to tweets, was his gym trainer Lakshman.
His fans have also been sharing videos and pictures of the actor enjoying his new buy. In one of the videos, you could hear someone singing ‘happy birthday. It’s believed that Prabhas purchased the car on his late father’s birth anniversary.
Prabhas, a car enthusiast, has a busy year ahead of him and is gearing up for the release of ‘Radhe Shyam’ in July this year and ‘Adipurush’ in 2022.
In August 2019, Prabhas was in Dubai along with his co-star Shraddha Kapoor for the premiere of his high-octane action thriller ‘Saaho’, shot extensively in Abu Dhabi.
Prabhas, often called the gentle giant of South India, became a household name among Indian movie fans after the success of the ‘Baahubali’ franchise in which he played a larger-than-life hero.