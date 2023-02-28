A video of actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth dancing to the tune of the Tamil hit song ‘Tum Tum’ is taking Instagram by storm.
Rao Hydari dropped the video with a caption, “Dance monkeys - The Reel deal.” In the video, Siddharth was dressed in a blue t-shirt and denims, while Rao Hydari wore a floral kurta with sharara pants. The two were seen recreating the exact hook steps which other celebrities had tried earlier.
Fans loved the video of their dance. Actor Konkona Sen Sharma wrote put heart emojis on the post.
Sung by Aditi Bhavaraju, Yamini, Tejaswini and Sri Vardhini, the track ‘Tum Tum’ was composed by S Thaman with lyrics by Roshini and features in the movie ‘Enemy’, which starred actors Arya and Vishal.
Siddharth and Rao Hydari, reportedly, have been dating each other since ever since they met on the sets of the Telugu romantic action film ‘Maha Samudram’.
They have neither denied nor confirmed the rumours about them being a couple.
Last year, the duo was seen attending actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha Paul’s wedding in Chandigarh. Siddharth wished Rao Hydari on her birthday last year.
The actress will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series ‘Heeramandi’, the first look of which was unveiled recently.
Apart from this, she will be next seen in an AR Rahman’s musical, the silent film ‘Gandhi Talks’. Helmed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Aravind Swami and Siddharth Jadhav in lead roles.
Siddharth, on the other hand, was last seen in the web series ‘Escaype’ which streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Helmed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, the series also starred Javed Jaaferi and Shweta Tripathi in prominent roles.
He will be next seen in the upcoming Tamil action film ‘Indian 2’ alongside Kamal Hassan, Gulshan Grover, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh.