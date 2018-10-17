Sandakozhi, the 2005 Tamil blockbuster directed by N Linguswamy, was actor Vishal’s second film. Fifteen years later, the duo are back with its sequel, Sandakozhi 2.

This rural family entertainer features Vishal and Keerthi Suresh in the lead. Raj Kiran who played Vishal’s on-screen father in part one essays the same role.

What raises expectations is the addition of new actors like Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar in the role of the antagonist. Varu as she is fondly known said that Pechi, the role she essays, is at par with the hero’s character.

“Pechi is a woman who fights for her rights,” added Kiran. “She is not the antagonist. It’s situations that bring out a person’s negative side.”

The supporting cast includes Ganja Karuppu and Muniskanth. Linguswamy’s challenge lay in handling a large cast as the story is told against a backdrop of a temple festival. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music. KA Shakthivel has handled the camera.

Sandakozhi 2 is Vishal’s 25th film. He has produced it under his company Vishal Film Factory.

The film’s highlight is the climax scene with Varu, he added. “Audience will remember her character even after curtains come down.”

The film releases in the UAE on October 18.