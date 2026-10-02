Sangeetha Sornalingam attended the Chennai screening with daughter Divya Saasha
Sangeetha Sornalingam, wife of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay, made a rare public appearance on Friday as she arrived at Chennai’s Kamala Cinemas with their daughter, Divya Saasha, to watch their son Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut, ‘Sigma’.
The appearance came nearly two months after Sangeetha withdrew a divorce petition she had filed against Vijay.
Videos from outside the theatre showed Sangeetha and Divya arriving for an early screening of ‘Sigma’, which released in theatres on October 2.
Sangeetha was seen smiling for photographers as she entered the venue, while Divya accompanied her. Jason was also seen at the theatre with his mother and sister.
Jason had earlier said Vijay would not be part of the promotional campaign for ‘Sigma’. He said he wanted the attention to remain on the film and its cast and crew rather than his father’s public profile.
“My father is waiting for the release of Sigma. He won’t be promoting my film. I want the promotions to be about the film and not him,” Jason said. He also noted that Vijay, now Chief Minister, has many responsibilities.
Jason has also spoken about how he expects his father to react after watching the film. In an interview with Pearle Maaney, he described Vijay as someone who takes time to process things before giving his opinion.
Jason said he believes Vijay will like the film and “will be proud” of his directorial debut.
Sangeetha filed a divorce petition before the Chengalpattu Family Court in February 2026. The petition contained allegations concerning Vijay’s alleged relationship with another female actor, as well as claims of emotional neglect and mental cruelty. These were allegations made in the petition and were not judicially established.
On August 7, Sangeetha appeared before the court through video conference and confirmed that she did not wish to pursue the proceedings. The court allowed her to withdraw the petition and granted her liberty to file a fresh petition in future if required. The withdrawal therefore did not involve a ruling on the allegations contained in the original petition.
Directed by Jason Sanjay, ‘Sigma’ marks his feature-film directorial debut. The film stars Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah, with Sampath Raj, Raju Sundaram, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan and Yog Japee among the supporting cast.
Jason has previously said his mother has been a major source of support in his life. Ahead of the film’s release, he described Sangeetha as a “huge pillar” and said she regularly checks on him and his sister.