GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
South Indian

Vijay’s wife Sangeetha makes rare public appearance with daughter to watch son Jason’s ‘Sigma’

Sangeetha Sornalingam attended the Chennai screening with daughter Divya Saasha

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sangeetha Sornalingam and son Jason arrive to watch ‘Sigma’.
Sangeetha Sornalingam and son Jason arrive to watch ‘Sigma’.

Sangeetha Sornalingam, wife of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay, made a rare public appearance on Friday as she arrived at Chennai’s Kamala Cinemas with their daughter, Divya Saasha, to watch their son Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut, ‘Sigma’.

The appearance came nearly two months after Sangeetha withdrew a divorce petition she had filed against Vijay.

Videos from outside the theatre showed Sangeetha and Divya arriving for an early screening of ‘Sigma’, which released in theatres on October 2.

Sangeetha was seen smiling for photographers as she entered the venue, while Divya accompanied her. Jason was also seen at the theatre with his mother and sister.

Jason keeps focus on ‘Sigma’

Jason had earlier said Vijay would not be part of the promotional campaign for ‘Sigma’. He said he wanted the attention to remain on the film and its cast and crew rather than his father’s public profile.

“My father is waiting for the release of Sigma. He won’t be promoting my film. I want the promotions to be about the film and not him,” Jason said. He also noted that Vijay, now Chief Minister, has many responsibilities.

Jason has also spoken about how he expects his father to react after watching the film. In an interview with Pearle Maaney, he described Vijay as someone who takes time to process things before giving his opinion.

Jason said he believes Vijay will like the film and “will be proud” of his directorial debut.

Sangeetha’s divorce petition

Sangeetha filed a divorce petition before the Chengalpattu Family Court in February 2026. The petition contained allegations concerning Vijay’s alleged relationship with another female actor, as well as claims of emotional neglect and mental cruelty. These were allegations made in the petition and were not judicially established.

On August 7, Sangeetha appeared before the court through video conference and confirmed that she did not wish to pursue the proceedings. The court allowed her to withdraw the petition and granted her liberty to file a fresh petition in future if required. The withdrawal therefore did not involve a ruling on the allegations contained in the original petition.

About ‘Sigma’

Directed by Jason Sanjay, ‘Sigma’ marks his feature-film directorial debut. The film stars Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah, with Sampath Raj, Raju Sundaram, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan and Yog Japee among the supporting cast.

Jason has previously said his mother has been a major source of support in his life. Ahead of the film’s release, he described Sangeetha as a “huge pillar” and said she regularly checks on him and his sister.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Jason Gillespie

Look at yourself in the mirror: Gillespie blasts Aaqib

2m read
Jason and Lucia are graded separately in GTA 6. One of them can be a monster

GTA 6 morality meter can shatter and stop tracking you

3m read
The game's two protagonists, Jason and Lucia, are in a relationship the player can actively nurture.

GTA 6 in game romance is splitting couples online

2m read
Yash's Toxic has received polarised reviews.

Yash's mother hits back at Toxic hate and old jibes

2m read