The Tamil superstar will play the iconic Sri Lankan bowler in a film tentatively 800

Actor Vijay Sethupathi Image Credit: IANS

Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi is all set to bowl you over with a possible biopic on iconic Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan, Gulf News tabloid! can exclusively reveal.

According to industry sources, the biopic entitled ‘800’ will see Sethupathi play the retired cricketer who famously took 800 wickets in test matches during his 18-year-long career.

“We will begin filming in December 2019. It’s a big-budget film that will be shot in India, Sri Lanka, England and other parts of the world,” said the source.

Sethupathi is known for his award-winning acts in blockbusters including Soodhu Kavvum and Vikram Vedha.