If you haven’t had the chance to watch Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi’s Tamil blockbuster ‘Master’ in a cinema near you, fret not. On January 29, the film starring the Tamil superstars, along with talents such as Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.
“In the film, I am playing the character of an alcoholic college professor named John Durairaj, who is transferred to a juvenile school, that’s where he meets his arch nemesis — Bhavani, played by Vijay Sethupathi who has been using the children of the school in question for his own personal profit,” said actor Vijay in a statement. “I am certain that the interesting duel between John and Bhavani will take the audiences on a roller-coaster ride of action, and drama. I am glad that the fans can enjoy the film on Amazon Prime Video in India and across the world.”
Director and writer Lokesh Kanagaraj is equally excited.
“This film has brought two very strong actors face-to-face in the film, that serves as great entertainment hook for people to come and watch the film in theatres. However, with the film’s global digital release on Amazon Prime Video, we are hoping to reach a wider audience that’s been at home, and reach regions that otherwise wouldn’t have been possible. It is extremely fulfilling as a filmmaker to have the film’s global digital release,” he said.
‘Master’ is one of the few star-fuelled films that has released during the pandemic and is doing brisk business.