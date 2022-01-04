South Indian actress Nayanthara and partner Vignesh Shivan were spotted welcoming the New Year by watching the spectacular fireworks display at the Burj Khalifa.
Shivan put up a series of pictures chronicling their quality time together. The pair had travelled from Chennai to embrace 2022 in Dubai.
Apart from treating their devoted fan base to their vacation diaries, the couple also wished them a great year ahead and posted a video of the spectacular fireworks display. Shivan also put up a post on how the pandemic has tested the faith of many, but he believes that good things are in store for everyone this year.
Shivan and Nayanthara are one of South India’s most high profile couples. The two had recently co-produced the Tamil thriller ‘Rocky’ directed by Arun Matheswaran.
Their joint venture acted ably by Vasanth Ravi and Bharathiraja has received a good response.
They are also working on the film ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’. Nayanthara will join A-lister Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as its principal cast.
But it isn’t just this couple from South India who are living it up in Dubai. Actor Mahesh Babu, wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar, and family were also spotted in and around this city.
Recently, Shirodkar chronicled her girl time with actor Ram Charan’s wife Upasana.
“Colourful lunches with the best !! Enjoyed a lovely,lovely afternoon with Dubai’s favourite people,” wrote Shirodkar.
“And needless to say @upasanakaminenikonidela no one can host a brunch better than you,” she added.
Incidentally, top Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra also joined them for brunch. During NYE, Shirodkar was also spotted brunching with her family.
Dubai is increasingly becoming a hot spot for Indian stars. Recently R Madhavan moved to Dubai to help his son prepare for the Olympics.
Actors such as Mohanlal, Mammootty, Vijay Sethupathi and Mahesh Babu are frequent visitors to this country.