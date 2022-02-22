Veteran Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha passed away in Kochi on Tuesday - three days before her 74th birthday.
She has been suffering from poor health for the past few months.
Lalitha was made Chairperson of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy in 2016 when Pinarayi Vijayan became the Chief Minister.
It was at the age of 10 that she first acted in a play and later joined the Kerala People's Arts Club (KPAC), a prominent Leftist drama troupe.
There she was given the screen name Lalitha and later when she started acting in films, K.P.A.C. was added to her screen name to differentiate it from another actress known as Lalitha.
Lalitha was one of Malayalam cinema’s most beloved character actresses and has worked in over 550 films. She has also two National Film Awards and several Kerala State film awards.
The wife of late acclaimed director Bharatan began her career in 1978 and has acted with all the major actors in Malayalam cinema. Her witty turn in the films such as ‘Manichithrathazhu’ and ‘Akare Akare Akare’ showcase her splendid acting skills.
Condolences have started pouring in and CM Pinarayi Vijayan, in his message, said the Malayalam film industry has lost an actress who acted with many generations of actors, created her own space, and made a mark that will always be etched in the minds of all.