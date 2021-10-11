Veteran Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu, who was admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, has died. He was 73.
The actor, has starred in more than 500 films, was admitted to a hospital on Sunday after complaining of uneasiness. He was reported in critical condition soon after.
Starting his career as a journalist, he was a winner of three Indian National Film awards and six state film awards.
Venu was immensely popular not just among his fans but also his colleagues in the film industry due to his friendly nature.
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran led the tributes with a touching message posted on Twitter. "Farewell Venu uncle! Your body of work and your expertise over the craft will forever be research material for generations to come! Rest in peace legend! #NedumudiVenu."
Indian director and screenwriter Sangeeth Sivan also mourned the loss. "Absolutely shattered to know that #NedumudiVenu is no more! One of our finest actors. Such a huge loss to Malayalam cinema. He leaves behind an impressive & varied filmography & will live in our hearts forever. #OmShanti," posted Sivan.
Actress-politician Khushu Sundar also paid tribute to the acclaimed star. "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of a great legendary actor #NedumudiVenu Sir. Not only was he a great actor but also a wonderful human being. Had the honor of my husband directing him in one of his films. Will miss him. May his soul rest in peace. #RIP."