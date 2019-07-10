Vikranth joins the kabaddi crew in the lead role

Image Credit:

Tamil film ‘Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu’ (2009), the acclaimed sports drama, launched director Suseenthiran and actor Vishnu Vishal’s career.

The team returns now with a sequel, ‘Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu 2.’ Based on Suseenthiran’s script, this is directed by his former assistant Selvashekaran. Actor Vikranth, an active player of Celebrity Cricket League, joins this kabaddi crew in the lead role.

Arthana Binu is paired opposite him. Actor Pashupathy also joins the ‘Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu’ team. He plays Vikranth’s onscreen father.

“The story is not only about kabaddi, but also explores a father-son relationship, said Selvashekaran. “There are moments in the film that have been taken from life.”

Kishore once again reprises his role of a coach here. The supporting cast includes Appu Kutty, Soori, Ganja Karuppu and Ravi Mariya

V Selvaganesh is the music composer. E Krishnaswamy has handled the camera.