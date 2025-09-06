Set in a village where halting marriages is a festival, the film mixes folklore and satire
Malayalam cinema is set to take audiences on a quirky ride with Valsala Club, releasing on 26 September.
The film is set in Bharathakkunnu, a fictional village with a bizarre custom — stopping weddings is not frowned upon but celebrated like a festival. Families even take pride in blocking their own children’s marriages, and those who excel at it are honoured with the Mudakku Dand award.
Into this odd setting steps the Valsala Club, a gang of youngsters who decide to challenge the practice. Their rebellion sparks a clash between tradition and change, and the arrival of a mysterious young woman throws the village — and their mission — into further turmoil.
Valsala Club marks the feature debut of director Anush Mohan, who uses humour, satire and a touch of fantasy to tell this unconventional story.
Produced by Jini S. under the Falcon Cinemas banner, the film focuses more on storytelling and character than star power.
The cast features Vineeth Thattill, Akhil Kavalayoor, Karthik Shankar, Roopesh Peethambaran, Aristo Suresh, Ambi, Vishakh, Gauri, Mallika Sukumaran, Jibin Gopinath, Anil Raj, Arun Sol, Deepu Karunakaran, Priya Sreejith, Binoj Kulathoor, Rahul Nair and Deepu Navayikkulam. Dhyan Sreenivasan appears in a key role, lending weight to the narrative.
Behind the scenes, the film brings together writer Faiz Jamal, cinematographer Shaurinath, editor Rakesh Ashok and composer Jini S.
Shot in and around Thiruvananthapuram, Valsala Club promises a fresh cinematic experience — an inventive mix of folklore, satire and youthful defiance against outdated traditions.
