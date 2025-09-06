Into this odd setting steps the Valsala Club, a gang of youngsters who decide to challenge the practice. Their rebellion sparks a clash between tradition and change, and the arrival of a mysterious young woman throws the village — and their mission — into further turmoil.

The film is set in Bharathakkunnu, a fictional village with a bizarre custom — stopping weddings is not frowned upon but celebrated like a festival. Families even take pride in blocking their own children’s marriages, and those who excel at it are honoured with the Mudakku Dand award.

Valsala Club marks the feature debut of director Anush Mohan, who uses humour, satire and a touch of fantasy to tell this unconventional story.

