Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan, who made a powerful film about consent and sexual assault in ‘Pink’, is all set to spread its narrative among its South Indian movie fans as its Telugu remake gets ready for release in April in the UAE cinemas.
Matinee idol Pawan Kalyan will play the sturdy, but ageing lawyer, originally made famous by Bachchan in ‘Pink’ (2016)
According to a statement by local distributor Phars Films Worldwide, ‘Vakeel Saab’ is confirmed to release in the UAE cinemas on April 9.
Produced by Boney Kapoor who proudly purchased the rights from the Bollywood makers, the film also features Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagella and Prakash Raj in crucial roles.
The original film, a searing courtroom drama, explored complex issues such as sexual misconduct, male privilege and patriarchy through the eyes of a bunch of women who are sexually violated at a party. It was Pannu’s career-defining roles, while Bachchan as their advocate was in top form in the courtroom drama.