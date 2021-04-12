Pawan Kalyan has been forced to take a break from celebrating the success of ‘Vakeel Saab’ after close staff members of the actor tested positive for COVID-19.
Kalyan, who is called the power star by his fans, returned to the big screen after a three-year hiatus to star in the Telugu remake of ‘Pink’. The actor is seen playing the cutthroat lawyer that was essayed by Amitabh Bachchan in the Bollywood film.
According to a report by India Today, Kalyan has been forced to go into isolation after several of his close staff members, including security personnel, tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor’s isolation has been taken as a precautionary measure by the doctors as COVID-19 continue to rise across India.
“Everyone in his entourage has been suffering from coronavirus for the past week. He is staying in a calm environment as per the doctor’s recommendation,” a source close to the actor was quoted in the report.
Despite bad news on the personal front, Kalyan’s ‘Vakeel Saab’, screening in UAE cinemas, is breaking records. After opening with Rs440 million at the Indian box office, the film has approximately earned around Rs450m on its third day. The worldwide box office has reportedly hit Rs1 billion according to India Today.
Kalyan’s isolation is coming at a time when India is recording a surge in COVID-19 cases with many celebrities from Bollywood testing positive, including Aamri Khan, Alia Bhatt, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and more.
As per reports, Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan have now tested negative for the coronavirus.