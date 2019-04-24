Much before Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhaapaak,’ an acid attack survivor’s tale got rolling, Malayalam scriptwriter duo Bobby and Sanjay had wrapped up the story of Pallavi Raveendran, a pilot whose life comes crashing down following an acid attack.

Titled ‘Uyare’ and releasing in Kerala on April 24, it marks the debut of S-Cube Films Production and opens the career of Manu Ashokan. Interestingly, S-Cube is managed by Shenuga, Shegna and Sherga, the three daughters of veteran Malayalam producer PV Gangadharan of Grihalakshmi Productions, known for its award winning films, including ‘Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha’ and ‘Achuvinte Amma’.