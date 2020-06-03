The concert on June 5 will feature rare classical compositions

Sadhna Venkatesh Image Credit: Supplied

UAE resident and Indian National Award winning actor Sadhna Venkatesh will perform live for Apurv, an online Bharatanatyam concert.

The concert will feature rare classical compositions and goes live on June 5 at 6.30pm UAE time.

The proceeds will be donated to legendary singer SP Balasubramanyam Fans Charitable Trust for the welfare of COVID-19 victims.

Venkatesh has been learning Bharatanatyam under her mother, Lakshmi Venkatesh, who runs the Sri Paadham Academy of Dance, Dubai.