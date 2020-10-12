Tovino Thomas leaves hospital Image Credit: Supplied

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has been discharged on Monday from a hospital in Kochi after recovering from injuries sustained on October 7 during a stunt sequence, Gulf News can confirm. According to sources, he was given a clean chit after being sedated and after resting.

A day after Thomas was admitted to the hospital, his Dubai-based cousin had told Gulf News that the actor was in the Intensive Care Unit following the accident on the set of the movie ‘Kala’.

“He had complained of stomach ache two days ago and assumed that the pain would subside on its own. But when he went to the hospital, he realised that there was an internal bleeding and he is now in sedation to ensure rest and lack of movement,” said his cousin Sinto Varghese at the time.

Apparently, Thomas was injured while doing action sequences on the sets of ‘Kala’, but continued with his normal activities for two days before realising that there was an internal bleeding stemming from that injury. “He even used to do a daily work out for over two hours without realising that there was an injury. But we are all hoping that he gets better soon. He’s likely to shifted from the ICU to his room, followed by two weeks of rest,” said Varghese.