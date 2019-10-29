A social message is addressed in the film

When Captain Shafeek Mohammad of the Indian Army visits his home in Edakkad (Kerala), he finds some things are not the same.

His concern for the people around him soon finds the captain involved in events that don’t let him rest during his annual vacation.

Written by well-known scenarist-actor-director P Balachandran and directed by newcomer Swapnesh K Nair, ‘Edakkad Battalion No 6’ brings Tovino Thomas back to the screen as the captain.

Samyuktha Menon is paired opposite him as a schoolteacher. A social message is addressed in the film, which has a supporting cast of Shalu Rahim, Rekha and Joy Mathews.