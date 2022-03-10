Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni films for action movie 'The Ghost' in Dubai

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni is in action mode in Dubai.
The actor is filming for his upcoming action movie ‘The Ghost’ and director Praveen Sattaru has shared behind the scenes pictures from spots in the city.
Sources close to the unit say that this is going to be a long filming schedule and the makers will be shooting very important scenes involving the lead stars.
Actress Sonal Chauhan will play the female lead opposite Nagarjuna and is also in Dubai for the filming. The movie will also feature Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran.
Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar are producing the film for Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners.
The first look poster of ‘The Ghost’ was released on Nagarjuna’s 62nd birthday last year and gave fans a peek at his character in a dark avatar holding a sword, with London’s Big Ben in the background.
“You can’t kill him, you can’t run from him, you can’t negotiate with him, you can only beg for mercy,” text in the motion poster read.
Nagarjuna was last seen in 2021 action film ‘Wild Dog’ and will also be part of the all-star cast of Bollywood epic ‘Brahmastra’.