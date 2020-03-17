To be made in five languages —Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hind — this story is directed by Srikanth N Reddy. Manoj headlines the film with Tamil actress Priya Bhavani Shankar paired opposite him.

The supporting cast includes Thanikella Bharani, Sudharshan Ram Prasad, Murali Sharma, Samuthirakani and Raghu Babu. Manoj is producing the film under his home banner MM Arts. Telugu star Ram Charan kicked off the first shot. Sunny Kurapati is the DOP. Achhu Rajamani and Ramesh Thamilamai are the music directors.