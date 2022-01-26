The COVID-19 spread continues through the celebrity circles in India with Telugu star Chiranjeevi being the latest to test positive for the virus.
The actor, 66, took to social media to confirm his prognosis, while admitting that he was experiencing the effects of the coronavirus.
“Dear All, Despite all precautions, I have tested Covid 19 Positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home,” Chiranjeevi posted on Twitter.
He further added: “I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too. Can’t wait to see you all back soon!”
Despite COVID-19 numbers dipping in certain Indian states, the third wave of the virus has spread through Bollywood bigwigs and stars in the South Indian industries.
Currently, Bollywood singing legend Lata Mangeshkar remains in the ICU after contracting COVID-19, while several other stars started their year with the positive diagnosis, including Mrunal Thakur, John Abraham, Mahesh Babu, Mammootty, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and so on.